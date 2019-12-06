2 Eco-Friendly Hotel Travel Deals in Anji You Can Book Right Now

Looking for a reprieve from city life? Here are some excellent new travel deals to the mountains of Anji you can book right now.



2-Night Eco Lodging Stay in the Mountains of Anji, Zhejiang Province

Starting from RMB1,599

Escaping the hustle and bustle of the city is one of modern life’s great luxuries. And that’s what Anji county delivers. Anji is a mountainous ecological area located about a three-hour drive from Shanghai and Suzhou. With relaxing hot springs and hiking trails that pass through dense bamboo forests and tea plantations, Anji is an ideal place to relax and rejuvenate yourself.





Book this package and stay at Zhongxia Dream Yeshe Rural Hotel or Jane Eyre Lodge both of which are nestled in the tranquil mountain area of Anji. Laze in the hot springs with a drink in hand, enjoy meals made with locally sourced ingredients, and participate in all sorts of activities from hiking to tea brewing. The natural beauty of Anji also lends itself to accommodations that act as extensions of their environment. With sustainability in mind, these two hotels have incorporated green practices to raise the bar of your travel experience.

Stay in the Zhongxia Dream Yeshe Rural Hotel, where most of its 22 individual villas come with floor to ceiling windows and Bali-style thatched dome roofs. The property also boasts a 16-acre farm with a petting zoo. Besides daily breakfast, welcome amenities and afternoon tea, this package comes with exciting activities such as a bonfire night, mountain kart and more.



This travel deal is valid from now until March 31, 2020.

Equally enchanting is the Jane Eyre Lodge. Most of its 28 airy rooms are made with rammed earth walls and thatched roofs, with views of towering trees and crystal clear streams. In addition to daily buffet breakfasts and welcome amenities, this package also includes family meals and other services such as access to children’s playgrounds, karaoke studios and more.



This travel deal is valid from now until March 31, 2020.

*Note that these package deals exclude transportation (i.e. flights, trains, long distance bus, etc). Customers must arrange this independently. Please confirm reservations with the hotels once you purchase and receive your redemption voucher from thMart. When contacting the venue, please provide your reservation information, phone number, preferred check-in date and 12-digit thMart travel booking code. Bookings are subject to hotel availability.

