7 Tasty Snacks & Drinks to Power You Through a Busy Day

By That's, December 9, 2019

When those snacktime cravings hit, make sure your secret stash is stocked up. Here are some great snacks on sale right now!

1. nu+choc Chocolate (Set of 5)

RMB175

3 Last-Minute Chocolate Sets You Can Still Buy for Qixi
Image via thMart

Most people see chocolate as a tasty treat. However, nu+choc is a nutritious chocolate that is equally as delicious and perfect for health-conscious couples. The reinvented dessert is organic, vegan, made without refined sugars and comes in plastic-free, biodegradable packaging. Moreover, each product purchased equals a new tree planted. Each chocolate bar comes in six different flavors and only costs RMB175 for a pack of five.

Nu Choc

Nu ChocNu Choc

Nu ChocNu Choc
Images via thMart

2. nu+choc Christmas Gift Box

RMB188

Nu Choc
Image via thMart

Give the gift of nutrition this Christmas with these gorgeous nu+choc gift boxes. Nu+choc is a new, healthy way to get your chocolate intake. You won’t have to feel guilty when you grab a bar of this nutritious chocolate. It’s made with hemp seeds and coconut blossom nectar, and there is no refined sugar added, so you get more nutrients and less fat in your “guilty” pleasure. It’s also vegan and free of plastic packaging, which makes it the perfect gift for your most environmentally aware friend. Get yours on thMart today for just RMB188.

Nu Choc

Nu Choc
Images via thMart

3. Trolli Gummies

RMB30 | (Was RMB35, now RMB5 off)

Trolli gummies candy
Image via thMart

These chewy and fun treats come in different flavors and shapes, like gummy burgers and gummy cows. Stock up on a few packs for a guaranteed pick-me-up for any time of day. You can now order two packs of gummies for just RMB33 on thMart. Grab yours now while supplies last!

Trolli Gummies
Image via thMart

4. Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate

RMB99

4 Tasty Snacks Perfect for Any Occasion
Image via thMart

This indulgent and creamy instant hot chocolate drink is great for those warm, cozy nights in or if you’re at work and fancy a quick choc-fix. And if you’re always on the go, this package also comes with a sleek custom-made Swiss Miss thermos bottle that will keep your cocoa hot and delicious wherever you are.

Swiss Miss
Image via thMart

5. Thai Jasmine Rice Snacks (Pack of 3)

RMB50 | (Was RMB55, now RMB5 off)

These Tasty Snacks Are On Sale Right Now
Image via thMart

In the mood for something tasty? These rice snacks are sure to satisfy a serious case of the munchies. Order three bags of your favorite flavor, or get the variety pack to taste all three.

These Tasty Snacks Are On Sale Right Now
Images via thMart

6. Fish Crackers (Pack of 3)

RMB35 | (Was RMB55, now RMB20 off)

Rice Crackers
Image via thMart

Craving something savory? Then grab a bag of these fish crackers! These crackers come in three flavors: salmon, tuna and pollock fish. You can order three bags of your flavor of choice right now on thMart. Not sure which one to grab? Mix and match to try all three!

7. Fruit Vinegar Drink

RMB30

Vinegar Drink
Image via thMart

In the contest for most popular drink, soda and juices are out this season and vinegar drinks are in. Coke, other sodas and even orange juice have up to 180 calories per 100 milliliters. Compare that to fruit vinegar’s 115 calories per 100 milliters, and we think we know which drink will be your go-to libation when water just won’t do. This fruit vinegar drink fits nicely into a lunch box or snack pack and is easy to grab when you’re on the go. Get a pack of three on thMart for just RMB30.

Vinegar Drink

Vinegar Drink
Images via thMart

Top image via Unsplash

thMart editor's pick Online Shopping E-commerce deals Delivery snacks Food Drinks

