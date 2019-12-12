5 Fast Facts About ‘Wolf Warrior’ Wu Jing

Sino Celeb is a monthly feature where we introduce a Chinese celebrity to our readers.

From Chinese box office smash Wolf Warrior 2, which he directed and starred in, to the highly-acclaimed sci-fi The Wandering Earth, Wu Jing has really nailed it with his movie choices. The Beijing-born actor is a kung fu genius who entered the world of martial arts at 6 years old and started acting in action films and on TV in his early 20s. Here are five facts about the versatile Chinese actor.



1. ‘Kung Fu Kid’

Having started practicing kung fu at a young age, Wu won multiple titles at various martial arts competitions throughout the 1980s, for which he was eulogized as ‘Kung Fu Kid.’

2. Multiple Injuries



Image via @吴京/Weibo

Like many action movie stars, Wu has endured countless ‘boo-boos’ during filming. Among his worst injuries, his right eye was wounded once from an explosive and one of his arms bears a scar left by an axe.

3. His Son Is… Doesn't Matter!



Image via @吴京/Weibo

Wu’s firstborn arrived in 2014, and was named Wu Suowei, which translates as ‘doesn't matter’ in English.

4. Soft Power Paladin

Since the success of the Wolf Warrior series and The Wandering Earth, Wu has appeared in many other patriotic films such as My People, My Country and The Climbers.

5. China’s No. 1 Celebrity

Image via @吴京/Weibo

This August, Wu topped Forbes’ China Celebrity 100 list, which takes personal performance and influence in each person’s industry into account.

For more Sino Celeb, click here.

[Cover image via @吴京/Weibo]

